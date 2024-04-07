Update Regarding Sunday's Game

The Sea Dogs continue to make progress in getting the field ready for play. However, today's game will not start at 1:00 PM. The start time is to be determined and we'll keep fans updated throughout the day. Every effort will be made to get today's game in at some point. If fans cannot attend, the Sea Dogs will honor rain checks. Tickets can be exchanged for tickets of equal or lesser value to any remaining 2024 Sea Dogs home game, subject to availability. We appreciate everyone's patience and understanding as we work to get Sea Dogs baseball underway.

