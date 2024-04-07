Update Regarding Sunday's Game

April 7, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







We've made a lot of progress on the field and are optimistic that we'll be able to play today. Tentative game time is at 4:00 PM, with a final determination on the game status being made at 3:00 PM. Gates to the ballpark are scheduled to open at 3:00 PM. We appreciate everyone's patience and understanding as we work to get Sea Dogs baseball underway.

