Fightin Phils Drop Season Opening Series to Bowie

April 7, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Bowie, MD) - The Reading Fightin Phils (1-2) fell to the Bowie Baysox (2-1) 4-3 in the series finale on Sunday afternoon. Infielder, Jose Rodriguez also made his Fightins debut on Sunday after being acquired by the Phillies from the White Sox on Friday.

After two scoreless innings, Bowie drove in two runs in the third. Donta' Williams and Anthony Servideo led off the inning with back-to-back doubles, giving Bowie the lead, 1-0. After a wild pitch by R-Phils starting pitcher, Robinson Pina, the Baysox added to their lead, 2-0 as Servideo came in to score.

In the 5th, Bryce Ball reached base safely after a fielding error by Baysox second baseman Frederick Bencosme. Casey Martin followed with a double on a fly ball to center field, putting runners on second and third. Lee Sang put the Fightins on the board and earned his first RBI of the season on a sacrifice fly to center, driving in Ball.

On the mound, Pina pitched five innings, giving up two hits and two earned runs. Left-handed pitcher Tristan Garnett replaced Pina and pitched 1.2 innings allowing three hits, an earned run, and struck out one.

Bowie scored again in the sixth, after an RBI double by Silas Ardoin and increased their lead back to two runs. However, Reading tied the game up 3-3 in the 8th. Carlos De La Cruz doubled and was brought home by a two-run blast to right field by Carson Taylor.

The Fightins could not hang on as Tommy McCollum (L, 0-1) gave up an RBI triple that fell down the right field line to Ardoin, putting Bowie back on top, 4-3. Baysox arm Ryan Hennen (W, 1-0) sent the Fightins down 1-2-3 in the ninth as Reading dropped the final game of the three-game series in Bowie.

After an off day Monday, the Fightin Phils return home Tuesday to welcome the Portland Sea Dogs (Red Sox) in the 2024 Home Opener. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. and the pitching matchups have yet to be announced. Pregame radio coverage gets underway at 6:30 p.m. and fans can listen at rphils.com/radio. A video stream is also available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

Tuesday features a Bryson Stott bobblehead (with walk-up song!) for the first 3,000 adults. Wednesday and Thursday and unused ticket games. On Friday, the first 1,500 adults will receive an America's Classic Ballpark Renovation Commemorative Cup, Saturday the first 1,500 kids will get a 2024 R-Phils Team Photo with Home Schedule, and the series finishes Sunday with an R-Phils Mascots and Characters Meet and Greet and Photo Session for all kids starting at 2 p.m. Fans can purchase tickets for all games at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2024 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.