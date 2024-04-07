Senators Shut down Erie for Sunday Win
April 7, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Harrisburg Senators News Release
The Harrisburg Senators beat the Erie SeaWolves 5-1 Sunday afternoon for their first win. Harrisburg plated four runs in the third inning turning a 1-0 deficit into a 4-1 lead. The Sens pitching staff faced the minimum 21 batters over the final seven innings of the game.
The Big Play
With the score tied at 1 and two outs and the bases loaded in the bottom of third inning, Cortland Lawson lined a bases clearing double into the left field corner giving the Senators a 4-1 lead.
Filibusters
Harrisburg had 11 hits and went 2-for-13 with runners in scoring position... Daison Acosta, Tyler Schoff and Nash Walters combined to toss the final 5.2 innings and facing only 17 batters... Sunday's attendance was 5,481... Harrisburg is 1-2 and Erie 2-1.
On the Docket
After an off day tomorrow, the Senators open a six-game series in Altoona Tuesday at 6:00 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...
Eastern League Stories from April 7, 2024
- Fightin Phils Drop Season Opening Series to Bowie - Reading Fightin Phils
- Senators Shut down Erie for Sunday Win - Harrisburg Senators
- Baysox Take Opening Series from Fightin' Phils with Late Run in Eighth - Bowie Baysox
- Rumble Ponies Drop Season-Opening Series with Fisher Cats - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Squirrels Shut out in Road Trip Finale - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- SeaWolves Allow Five Unearned Runs in Loss - Erie SeaWolves
- Altoona Shutout by RubberDucks on Sunday Afternoon - Altoona Curve
- Play Ball - Portland Sea Dogs
- Update Regarding Sunday's Game - Portland Sea Dogs
- Update Regarding Sunday's Game - Portland Sea Dogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.