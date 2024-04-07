Anthony Collects Two Hits in 1-0 Opening Day Loss
April 7, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Portland Sea Dogs News Release
Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (0-1) fell 1-0 to the Hartford Yard Goats (1-0) to open the 2024 season at Hadlock Field.
Red Sox No. 2 prospect, Roman Anthony collected a multi-hit game going two-for-four while top prospect, Marcelo Mayer went one-for-two with a double. Angel Bastardo fired 5.0 innings to start before Theo Denlinger relieved with 2.0 scoreless innings. Christopher Troye finished the job with 2.0 hitless innings and four strikeouts out of the bullpen.
Ryan Ritter worked a leadoff walk in the third before going on to steal both second and third base. He came home to score on an RBI groundout from Bladimir Resituyo to record the only run on either side.
Portland threatened with a pair of runners in the bottom of the ninth after Mayer reached on an error before a hit-by-pitch but Blaze Jordan aboard. However, Hartford pitching held on to complete the 1-0 shutout over Portland.
LHP Carson Palmquist (1-0, 0.00 ERA) earned the win after pitching 5.0 scoreless innings allowing two hits while walking one and striking out eight. Jaden Hill (1) earned the save with a perfect ninth inning, striking out three. The loss was issued to Portland starter RHP Angel Bastardo (0-1, 1.80 ERA) after tossing 5.0 innings allowing one run on one hit while walking two and striking out three.
The Sea Dogs hit the road to take on the Reading Fightin' Phils for a six-game series beginning Tuesday, April 9th, 2024 at FirstEnergy Stadium. First pitch for game one is slated for 6:45pm. RHP Wikelman Gonzalez will get the start for Portland while the Reading arm has yet to be announced.
• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...
Eastern League Stories from April 7, 2024
- Palmquist & Bullpen Pitch Yard Goats to Opening Day 1-0 Shutout Win - Hartford Yard Goats
- Anthony Collects Two Hits in 1-0 Opening Day Loss - Portland Sea Dogs
- Big Innings Bring Fisher Cats Opening Series Win - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Vrieling Shines in Debut, Ramirez Homers Again in Opening Weekend Rubber Match Victory - Somerset Patriots
- Halpin's Homer and Strong Pitching Boost Ducks Past Curve 1-0 - Akron RubberDucks
- Fightin Phils Drop Season Opening Series to Bowie - Reading Fightin Phils
- Senators Shut down Erie for Sunday Win - Harrisburg Senators
- Baysox Take Opening Series from Fightin' Phils with Late Run in Eighth - Bowie Baysox
- Rumble Ponies Drop Season-Opening Series with Fisher Cats - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Squirrels Shut out in Road Trip Finale - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- SeaWolves Allow Five Unearned Runs in Loss - Erie SeaWolves
- Altoona Shutout by RubberDucks on Sunday Afternoon - Altoona Curve
- Play Ball - Portland Sea Dogs
- Update Regarding Sunday's Game - Portland Sea Dogs
- Update Regarding Sunday's Game - Portland Sea Dogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Portland Sea Dogs Stories
- Anthony Collects Two Hits in 1-0 Opening Day Loss
- Play Ball
- Update Regarding Sunday's Game
- Update Regarding Sunday's Game
- Sea Dogs' Opening Day Postponed