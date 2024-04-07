Anthony Collects Two Hits in 1-0 Opening Day Loss

April 7, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (0-1) fell 1-0 to the Hartford Yard Goats (1-0) to open the 2024 season at Hadlock Field.

Red Sox No. 2 prospect, Roman Anthony collected a multi-hit game going two-for-four while top prospect, Marcelo Mayer went one-for-two with a double. Angel Bastardo fired 5.0 innings to start before Theo Denlinger relieved with 2.0 scoreless innings. Christopher Troye finished the job with 2.0 hitless innings and four strikeouts out of the bullpen.

Ryan Ritter worked a leadoff walk in the third before going on to steal both second and third base. He came home to score on an RBI groundout from Bladimir Resituyo to record the only run on either side.

Portland threatened with a pair of runners in the bottom of the ninth after Mayer reached on an error before a hit-by-pitch but Blaze Jordan aboard. However, Hartford pitching held on to complete the 1-0 shutout over Portland.

LHP Carson Palmquist (1-0, 0.00 ERA) earned the win after pitching 5.0 scoreless innings allowing two hits while walking one and striking out eight. Jaden Hill (1) earned the save with a perfect ninth inning, striking out three. The loss was issued to Portland starter RHP Angel Bastardo (0-1, 1.80 ERA) after tossing 5.0 innings allowing one run on one hit while walking two and striking out three.

The Sea Dogs hit the road to take on the Reading Fightin' Phils for a six-game series beginning Tuesday, April 9th, 2024 at FirstEnergy Stadium. First pitch for game one is slated for 6:45pm. RHP Wikelman Gonzalez will get the start for Portland while the Reading arm has yet to be announced.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.