Rumble Ponies Drop Season-Opening Series with Fisher Cats

April 7, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (1-2) jumped out to an early lead, but ultimately fell to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, 8-4, on Sunday afternoon at Mirabito Stadium. The Fisher Cats won the series 2-1.

The Rumble Ponies brought eight batters to the plate and scored three runs in the first inning to grab a 3-0 lead. Jett Williams and Alex Ramírez singled and later scored on separate wild pitches. With the Ponies up 2-0, José Peroza drove in Jeremiah Jackson with a sacrifice fly that made it 3-0.

Luis Moreno (0-1) started the game for Binghamton and shined over the first three innings with four strikeouts and no runs allowed. In the fourth inning, New Hampshire put up a five-spot to go up 5-3.

Down 3-0 in the fifth, Gabriel Martinez, Garrett Spain, and Andrés Sosa had three-straight one-out hits for New Hampshire. Sosa hit a two-run double that cut Binghamton's lead to 3-2. Later in the inning, Alan Roden hit a game-tying RBI single and Josh Kasevich hit a go-ahead two-run double that made it 5-3.

New Hampshire (2-1) added three more runs in the eighth on an RBI single from Miguel Hiraldo and two-run single from Kasevich that made it 8-3.

Down 8-3 in the bottom of the eighth, Ramírez smoked a solo home run to right field that cut New Hampshire's lead to 8-4. It marked the first home run of Ramírez's Double-A career.

The Rumble Ponies will open a six-game series on the road against the Erie SeaWolves (Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers) on Tuesday night. First pitch is set for 6:05 PM and pregame coverage gets underway at 5:50 PM on the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network.

Postgame Notes: Binghamton combined to score seven runs in the first inning across the three games in the series...Williams and Ramírez both had multi-hit games...Cameron Foster made his Double-A debut in relief for Binghamton...Trey McLoughlin struck out three over 1.2 scoreless innings of relief in his season debut.

