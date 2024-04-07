Squirrels Shut out in Road Trip Finale

April 7, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







BRIDGEWATER, N.J. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels were shut out by the Somerset Patriots, 8-0, on Sunday afternoon at TD Bank Ballpark to close the Opening Weekend road trip.

The Flying Squirrels (1-2) trailed the Patriots (2-1), 1-0, through the first six innings.

The Patriots opened the scoring in the top of the first inning. After two walks, Jared Wegner reached on a two-out error, allowing Ben Rice to score.

In his season debut, Ryan Murphy (Loss, 0-1) threw three innings and allowed one unearned run with three walks and two strikeouts.

The score held at 1-0 until a seven-run bottom of the seventh by the Somerset offense. After a single and a walk against Richmond reliever Eric Silva in his Double-A debut, Agustin Ramirez hit a three-run homer to extend the Patriots' lead to 4-0.

Two more walks by Silva and a hit batter by Mat Olsen loaded the bases for Grant Richardson, who worked a walk to plate a run. Benjamin Cowles followed with a two-run double to open an 8-0 lead for the Patriots.

In his professional debut, Trystan Vrieling (Win, 1-0) held the Flying Squirrels scoreless over five innings with six strikeouts. Relievers Tanner Myatt, Ryan Anderson and Danny Waston covered the final four innings to finish the shutout.

The Flying Squirrels were held to six baserunners in the game with three hits and three walks.

The Flying Squirrels host their sold-out home opener on Tuesday night against the Akron RubberDucks, Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Right-hander Hayden Birdsong will start for Richmond on the mound.

Tickets are on sale for the rest of the season-opening homestand at The Diamond from Wednesday through Sunday online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 (FUNN) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.