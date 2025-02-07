Vipers Hold off Rip City

February 7, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Rio Grande Valley Vipers News Release







EDINBURG, Texas - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers (7-7), the NBA G League affiliate of the Houston Rockets, defeated the Rip City Remix (6-8) on Friday night at Chiles Center.

After an 11-11 game, RGV hit a 10-2 run to mark the score at 21-13 with 4:45 remaining in the first quarter. The Vipers continued with the momentum and secured a 28-19 quarter. In the second quarter RGV remained on top and picked up an 11-point lead (60-49) at the half.

In the third quarter Rip City was down by 10 points with a score of 68-78. However, the Remix went on a 10-4 run which shortened the team's deficit to 78-82 at the end of the third.

The fourth quarter was a hot one for the Remix as the team hit several crucial runs to ensure that the team came within one point of taking the lead away from the Vipers. One of the runs by the Remix was a 9-0 streak which put the game at 97-96 with 5:23 to go. With less than two minutes on the clock RGV had a 107-98 advantage, but the home team hit a 5-0 run which set the game at 107-103. Despite Rip City's efforts, RGV ended with a 110-103 win.

Craig Randal led all scorers with 28 points. Alex Reese obtained a double-double for the Remix which consisted of 27 points and 12 rebounds. Henri Drell put up 16 points for the team.

Houston Rockets Two-Way Jack McVeigh was the lead scorer for the Vipers with 20 points. Daishen Nix put up 19 points followed by Jermaine Samuels Jr. with 14 points.

Both teams will face off one more time tomorrow afternoon at 3:00 p.m. CST at Chiles Center. Fans can catch the action on Tubi. For more information visit www.rgvipers.com.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from February 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.