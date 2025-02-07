Santa Cruz Warriors Acquire Guard Alex Gil-Fernandez

February 7, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

SANTA CRUZ, CA - The Santa Cruz Warriors, the NBA G League affiliate of the Golden State Warriors, have acquired guard Alex Gil-Fernandez from the available player pool, it was announced today. In a related roster move, the Santa Cruz Warriors have waived guard Joey Calcaterra.

Gil-Fernandez (6'4", 190 lbs.), who originally went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft, had a five-year collegiate career at Foothill College (2016-18) and Cal State San Marcos (2019-22), with career averages of 13.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.0 steal per game through 104 appearances (88 starts). In his last season at Cal State San Marcos in 2021-22, the Palo Alto native was named All-CCAA second team, averaging 7.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.6 assists in 25.0 minutes per game across 25 games (23 starts). The 26-year-old has spent the last two seasons playing for the Dorados de Chihuahua in the Mexican LNBP league, tallying 98 points, 39 rebounds, 17 assists, and 13 steals in 37 appearances (one start). Gil-Fernandez will wear number 27 for the Warriors and will be active for the team's next contest against the Austin Spurs tonight, February 7, at 7 p.m. PT at Kaiser Permanente Arena in Santa Cruz, California.

Santa Cruz will start a 10-game homestand with a back-to-back series against the Austin Spurs on Friday, February 7, and Saturday, February 8. Stay up to date with the latest Santa Cruz Warriors news, scores, and exclusive content by downloading the official Santa Cruz Warriors app for iOS and Android. Fans interested in securing the best seats at the lowest price are encouraged to call (831) 713-4400, email scwtickets@warriors.com, or visit santacruzbasketball.com for more information.

