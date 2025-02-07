Warriors Sign Quinten Post to Standard NBA Contract

February 7, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Santa Cruz Warriors News Release







SANTA CRUZ, CA - The Golden State Warriors have converted the two-way contract of rookie center Quinten Post to a standard NBA contract, the team announced today.

Post, 24, has appeared in 13 games with Golden State this season, tallying 92 points, 44 rebounds, 23 assists, three blocks, and two steals in 184 minutes of action. The rookie has appeared in 17 games (17 starts) with Golden State's G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, averaging 18.8 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.2 blocks in 27.6 minutes per game.

Originally selected by the Golden State Warriors with the 52nd overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Post owns career NBA averages of 7.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in 14.2 minutes per game in 13 games (five starts) to start his rookie season.

Prior to the NBA, the Amsterdam, Netherlands native had a five-year collegiate career at Mississippi State (2019-21) and Boston College (2021-24) with career averages of 10.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.0 blocks per game through 124 appearances (59 starts).

The Santa Cruz Warriors will start a 10-game homestand with a back-to-back series against the Austin Spurs on Friday, February 7, and Saturday, February 8. Stay up to date with the latest Santa Cruz Warriors news, scores, and exclusive content by downloading the official Santa Cruz Warriors app for iOS and Android. Fans interested in securing the best seats at the lowest price are encouraged to call (831) 713-4400, email scwtickets@warriors.com, or visit santacruzbasketball.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from February 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.