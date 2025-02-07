Erik Stevenson Named to NBA G League Up Next Game
February 7, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Capital City Go-Go News Release
The NBA G League announced today that Capital City Go-Go guard Erik Stevenson has been selected as an injury replacement player for the NBA G League Up Next game during NBA All-Star Weekend on Sunday, February 16, in San Francisco, California. Stevenson joins Justin Champagnie and Jaylen Nowell as the first players in franchise history to be named to the G League Up Next game.
Stevenson has appeared in 29 games off the bench, averaging 17.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game in the tip-off tournament and regular season combined. The West Virginia product led the G League in points per game off the bench during the tip-off tournament and scored the second most total bench points (305) in a tip-off season in NBA G League history. Stevenson also leads the league in free throw percentage (at least 50 free throws made), shooting .971 from the free throw line in the tip-off tournament and regular season combined.o
