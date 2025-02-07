Mac Mcclung Leads Osceola Magic Comeback Against Raptors 905

February 7, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Osceola Magic News Release







MISSISSAUGA, Ontario - Mac McClung scored a season-high 39 points, and the Osceola Magic (9-6) took down the Raptors 905 (11-6) 110-104 on Friday night. The Magic trailed by as many as 12 points in the second half before storming back for their sixth-straight win.

Frank Kaminsky led the 905 with 21 points on 8-of-16 shooting from the field while pulling down six rebounds. Two-way player A.J. Lawson had his own 20-point performance on 7-of-13 overall and 3-of-6 from three.

Three Osceola Magic players recorded a double-double on the night. To go along with his scoring, McClung added 10 assists. Colin Castleton had an 18-point, 14-rebound performance and Ethan Thompson scored 15 points to go along with 10 rebounds.

The Magic trailed 63-51 early in the third period but were able to keep the game close throughout the second half. McClung hit a three with 5:18 left in the game to give Osceola the lead for good.

Up Next:

The Magic will host two games against the Grand Rapids Gold on Sun. Feb. 9 and Mon. Feb. 10 before the NBA All-Star break. The game on Feb. 9 will tipoff at 3 p.m. ET and can be seen on FanDuel Sports Network Florida and NBA TV.

Osceola will host a Black History Month Celebration, presented by Publix, on Feb. 10. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a replica Black History Month Osceola Magic jersey. Fans can also enjoy a pregame Celebration of Gospel concert performed by Maurette Brown Clark, presented by AARP. Tickets are available at OsceolaMagic.com/home-schedule or by calling 407-447-2140.

In Case You Missed It:

During tonight's game, the Orlando Magic announced they had signed Ethan Thompson to a two-way contract. Thompson joins teammates Mac McClung and Trevelin Queen as the team's two-way deals.

In the Community:

On Sat. Feb. 1, the Osceola Magic mascot Swish joined Orlando's mascot Stuff at the 5th Annual Magic 5k and Kids' Run presented by AdventHealth. The event helped benefit the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation's (OMYF) efforts in giving back to the local community.

Sponsor Spotlight:

The Osceola Magic want to thank Publix for being the presenting sponsor for the team's Black History Month Celebration on Mon. Feb. 10 against the Grand Rapids Gold.

