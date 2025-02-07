Stockton Kings Acquire KJ Jones II
February 7, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Stockton Kings News Release
Today, the Stockton Kings, the NBA G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings, announced they have acquired guard KJ Jones II from the available player pool.
Jones II, a 6-6 guard, completed his collegiate tenure at Emmanuel University (2019-2024) where he finished as a three-time Conference Carolinas Male Athlete of the Year (2020-21, 2022-24), Southeast Region Men's Basketball Player of the Year (2023-24), all-time leading scorer for the Lions men's basketball program (3,111 points), and was named NCAA DII Player of the Year by the National Association of Basketball Coaches and Division II Conference Commissioner's Association (2023-24). He is the first player in Conference Carolinas history to earn the NABC award and second to get the award from the D2CCA. In his final season, Jones led the NCAA Division II with an average of 26.2 points per game. The Georgia native went undrafted in the 2024 NBA Draft and played in the 2024 NBA Summer League with the Brooklyn Nets before signing with, and most recently, suiting up for the Long Island Nets. Jones has averaged 2.5 points (40% FG, 100% FT) in four career NBA G League games.
