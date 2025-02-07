Iowa Wolves Snap Losing Streak With 121-116 Win Over Stockton Kings

February 7, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Iowa Wolves News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wolves opened its four-game homestand with a 121-116 win over the Stockton Kings on Friday night at Wells Fargo Arena in front of 3,716 fans.

Iowa (3-14) snapped a seven-game losing streak with the hard-fought victory having to fight off a resilient Stockton (14-5) squad that sits at the top of the Western Conference standings. The two teams will run it back tomorrow night at Wells Fargo Arena at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Minnesota assignee Leonard Miller scored a game-high 29 points and pulled down 16 rebounds. Miller scored the deciding basket with 12.7 seconds remaining in the game after Skal Labissiere put the Kings up 116-115 with 21.5 seconds left. Later, Miller helped seal the win a pair of free throws with 2.5 seconds on the clock.

Labissiere was Stockton's top scorer with 27 points. Former Iowa Wolve Chasson Randle scored 19 points off the bench.

Six others, including the other four starters, joined Miller in double figures for Iowa. Trevor Keels poured in 22 points off bench, and also added a pair of late free throws that helped seal the victory.

Iowa held a 22-point lead in the third quarter before Stockton came back to tie the game at 105-all after Dexter Dennis' three-pointer at the 5:03 mark in the fourth.

Iowa and Stockton traded baskets with the Wolves able to maintain the lead or keep it tied until Labissiere's three with just under 52 seconds left gave Stockton its first lead since the first quarter. Martez Brown quickly countered his three with a bucket to give Iowa the lead back setting up the exciting finish to the end of the game.

Tonight was Basketball for All: Disability Empowerment Night, the fifth game in the Principal Community Celebration Series. The night celebrated the incredible athletes of Special Olympics Iowa with special pregame, halftime and postgame basketball games presented by Sammons Financial Group. The Wolves wore specialty purple, pink and orange jerseys designed by Madison Schaeffer, a ninth grader at Marion High School. Proceeds from the jersey auction will benefit Special Olympics Iowa.

The third annual State Fair Day, presented by Landus, returns Saturday night. Celebrate all your favorite State Fair fun and enjoy 50% off corn dogs, smoothies and funnel cakes at concession stands behind section 102. Fans can also enjoy a petting zoo with baby goats and cows on the concourse, buy Wolves State Fair-themed merchandise, see the Naz Reid butter sculpture, and take butter sculpting lessons, play carnival games, and ride a mechanical pig. The first 2,500 fans will receive a corndog logo koozie, courtesy of Landus.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from February 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.