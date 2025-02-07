Charge Comeback Falls Short in OT
February 7, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Cleveland Charge News Release
CLEVELAND, OH - The Cleveland Charge (8-9) saw their comeback effort fall short as they lost to the Westchester Knicks (11-6) in overtime, 136-133, in front of 3,556 at Cleveland Public Hall on Friday night.
Cleveland trailed by as many as 26 in the second half and found themselves down 18 to start the fourth quarter before they began chipping away. The Charge got 14 points in the fourth from Eli Hughes, including a 62-footer at the end of regulation to force overtime. Cleveland had two chances to win in extra time, but the Knicks got two crucial stops before Damion Baugh hit the game-winning triple.
Cleveland's Nae'Qwan Tomlin scored a career-high 37 points on 13-of-24 shooting with 11 boards and four blocks in 41 minutes. Hughes finished with 26 points in 35 minutes off the bench. Feron Hunt posted his third straight double-double with 23 points and 14 boards plus three blocks in 39 minutes.
Westchester's T.J. Warren poured in a game-high 47 points on 14-of-23 from the floor with 11 rebounds and two steals in 45 minutes. Jacob Toppin added 19 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in 44 minutes. Baugh ended the night with 13 points, 12 assists and two steals in 47 minutes.
The two teams meet again tomorrow, February 8 at 7:00 p.m. for Marvel Super Hero Night presented by Physician's Ambulance! The Charge will wear uniforms inspired by Deadpool and the first 2,500 fans will receive a Charge x Marvel poster, also with the first 1,000 fans receiving an exclusive G League cover edition comic book!
