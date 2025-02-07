College Park Skyhawks and YMCA of Metro Atlanta Unveil Plans for 'Celebrating Black History Game' Tomorrow, Saturday, February 8

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - The College Park Skyhawks, the official NBA G League affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks, and the YMCA of Metro Atlanta, announced today that the team will host their annual Celebrating Black History game on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 3:00 p.m. when they face off against the Wisconsin Herd. The afternoon contest is officially sold out, and a limited number of general admission tickets can be purchased at cpskyhawks.com/tickets.

The Skyhawks will wear themed jerseys celebrating the history and culture of the 1970s and skating in Atlanta, embodying the spirit of Black excellence, honoring both cultural heritage and personal expression with bold, unapologetic energy.

The script "Skyhawks" font draws from Cascade Skating Rink, one of the most popular skating rinks in Atlanta, and the colors were inspired by the music, fashion, and popular trends of 1970s black culture.

"Black history has shaped not just the city of Atlanta and the Southside, but the entire country as a whole," said Skyhawks Director of Marketing and Operations, Affiliate Leagues, Wesley Acuff. "We are honored to celebrate and showcase an impactful time of Black excellence throughout the day alongside the YMCA of Metro Atlanta."

The game will open with 'Lift Every Voice and Sing', often referred to as 'The Black National Anthem', followed by the National Anthem, sung by Horizons Atlanta @ Woodward Academy, who will also perform an African dance selection at the first quarter break.

At halftime, Atlanta Hawks Coordinator of Community Impact and Corporate Social Responsibility and College Park native, Brooke Gladney, will perform a spoken word poem giving a nod to Cascade and the YMCA of Metro Atlanta, followed by a roller-skating performance from Cascade Dream Team and ATL Game Time.

The broadcast, which will air on Peachtree Sports Network, will feature two students from Morehouse College on the broadcast, one on sideline and one in the analyst chair, joined by Matt Stewart in the play-by-play role.

"For over 160 years, the YMCA of Metro Atlanta has been committed to empowering the Black community through education, leadership, and opportunity," said YMCA President and CEO, Lauren Koontz. "We're proud to partner with the College Park Skyhawks for the 'Celebrating Black History' game, honoring past and present leaders while inspiring the next generation."

The game marks the first of a four-game homestretch for the fifth place Skyhawks before heading to the All-Star break on Feb. 14.

