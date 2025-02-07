Short-Handed Legends Fall to Mexico City
February 7, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Texas Legends News Release
FRISCO, TX - The Texas Legends (6-10) took the court short-handed Friday night and fell to the Mexico City Capitanes (10-6) 123-93 at Comerica Center.
Despite missing several key players, the Legends battled behind strong performances from Phillip Wheeler, who led the team with 26 points, and Tanner Holden, who added 25 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists. Jarod Lucas contributed 19 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists, while Jamarion Sharp controlled the boards with 11 rebounds and 6 blocks.
The Legends started slow, trailing by just seven at halftime before the Capitanes took control in the third quarter with a 38-18 run that proved too much to overcome. Dink Pate led Mexico City with 22 points, while Juan Toscano-Anderson filled the stat sheet with 21 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists.
Texas looks to bounce back in the second matchup of the back-to-back series, taking on Mexico City again Saturday night at 7:30 PM CT at Comerica Center. Fans can catch the action live on ESPN+ and Urban Edge Network.
