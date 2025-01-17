Vipers Face Defeat Against Spurs

January 17, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Rio Grande Valley Vipers News Release







AUSTIN, Texas - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers (3-5), the NBA G League affiliate of the Houston Rockets, fell 133-110 to the Austin Spurs (5-4) on Friday night at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

The opening quarter was a back-and-forth competition between the Vipers and Spurs. After two ties, the Vipers had a clear lead which sealed the quarter at 29-23 in favor of the visiting team.

However, Austin turned things around in the following quarter after the team went on a 15-8 run and picked up a 38-37 advantage. The Spurs kept the momentum going until the half which gave the team a 61-57 lead.

Austin was dominant throughout the entire second half and never once looked back which allowed the team to walk away with a 133-110 win over RGV.

Isaiah Miller led all scorers with a double-double with 28 points and 10 rebounds. Malachi Flynn contributed 22 points to the scoreboard and San Antonio Spurs Two-Way David Duke Jr. added 20 points.

Teddy Allen paved the way for the Vipers with 17 points off the bench. Daishen Nix had 17 points for the Vipers while John Knight III scored 12 points.

RGV will look for a rematch against the Spurs on Monday, Jan. 20 at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park Arena with tip-off slated for 2:00 p.m. CST. Fans can stream the game on www.NBAGLeague.com. For more information visit www.rgvipers.com.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from January 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.