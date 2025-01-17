Legends Secure Victory Over OKC Blue Behind Gortman's Career Night

January 17, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Texas Legends News Release







Frisco, Tx - The Texas Legends (3-5) snapped a losing streak with a 94-86 victory over the Oklahoma City Blue (3-6) in front of a sold-out Comerica Center. Jazian Gortman delivered a standout performance, leading all scorers with a career-high 30 points. Gortman showcased an all-around game, shooting 11-of-20 from the field, including 3-of-6 from beyond the arc, while adding 5 assists and 4 rebounds. Tyson Walker added strong support with 21 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists, hitting three clutch three-pointers to help seal the win. Warith Alatishe dominated the glass, securing a game-high 12 rebounds while adding 8 points and a block. Phillip Wheeler chipped in with 12 points and 5 rebounds, while Justin Powell contributed 8 points off the bench, shooting an efficient 50% from deep. The Legends came out strong, outscoring the Blue 25-19 in the first quarter. They carried their momentum into the second, taking a 46-37 lead into halftime. Oklahoma City made a push in the fourth quarter, cutting the lead to single digits, but the Legends held firm, outpacing the Blue and making timely defensive stops. Oklahoma City was led by Jahmi'us Ramsey, who tallied 19 points, while Miller Kopp added 14 points and 8 rebounds. Dillon Jones contributed across the board with 9 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 assists, but the Blue struggled, shooting just 37.5% from the field and 26.2% from three-point range. The Legends will look to carry this momentum into their next matchup as they return home to face the Memphis Hustle on Saturday, January 18th. Tomorrow's game marks the first of a back-to-back series, with tip-off set for 7:30 PM CT. Fans can catch the action live on KFAA or Urban Edge Network at www.urbanedgenetworks.com. For more updates and information, visit www.TexLegends.com.

