Hustle Split Back-To-Back with Remix

January 17, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Memphis, Tenn. - The Memphis Hustle (2-4), the NBA G League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies, defeated the Rip City Remix (3-3) 135-121 to split the back-to-back set at Landers Center.

On assignment from the Grizzlies, GG Jackson II led the Hustle with 28 points and eight rebounds. Miles Norris contributed 25 points. Zyon Pullin totaled 24 points. Nate Hinton added 16 points, 10 rebounds and four steals off the bench. DJ Steward scored 13 points, five rebounds and five assists.

Alex Reese paced the Remix with 26 points and eight rebounds. Bryce McGowens tallied 22 points and 10 assists. Henri Drell contributed 22 points and nine rebounds. James Bouknight added 19 points and seven rebounds off the bench.

After trailing by as many as 13 points, Memphis closed the third quarter on a 24-8 run to take the lead entering the fourth quarter. The Hustle extended their lead to as many as 17 points in the final quarter.

Memphis outrebounded the Remix 56-41 and scored 24 second chance points. The Hustle scored 24 points off turnovers and 26 fast break points.

The Hustle tip-off a five-game road trip on Saturday, Jan. 18, at 7:30 p.m. against the Texas Legends at Comerica Center.

