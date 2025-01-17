Sioux Falls Drops First of Four-Game Homestand

January 17, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Skyforce were defeated 123-105 on Friday evening from the Sanford Pentagon in the first-of-four home game homestand.

The Skyforce (4-4) was led by Alondes Williams, who netted 26 points on 7-11 FGA (2-4 3PA), four rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Colin Castleton guided Osceola (3-4) with 22 points on 10-14 FGA, 13 rebounds and six assists, while Orlando two-way player Mac McClung had 28 points on 9-14 FGA (3-5 3PA) and four assists.

Castleton posted 10 points in the first quarter and the Magic outscored the Skyforce 20-12 in the paint in the frame, as they took a 33-28 lead after the first 12 minutes.

McClung and Myron Gardner combined for 21 points on 8-9 FGA in the second quarter. Sioux Falls secured seven second chance points, but only obtained two points off six Osceola turnovers in the frame. Nassir Little had 10 points, as the Skyforce trailed 59-50 at halftime.

Williams had 11 points and four assists in the third quarter, as he helped pace Sioux Falls to a 32-25 advantage in the quarter, while the team shot 50 percent from the field (9-18 FGA) and netted nine points off turnovers.

The Magic erupted for 39 points on 65 percent from the field (13-20 FGA) in the fourth quarter, as Javante Smart netted nine points and two assists.

Little finished with 18 points on 7-13 FGA, while HEAT two-way players Josh Christopher and Isaiah Stevens combined for 16 points, six rebounds and 10 assists.

Both teams meet again on Saturday (tomorrow), with tip-off slated for 8:00 PM CST from Heritage Court.

