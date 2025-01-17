Series Preview: vs Osceola Magic

January 17, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Last Meeting: L, 133-116 on 12/22/23 in Orlando, FL

Live Stream: NBAGLeague.com, Fan Duel Sports Network Florida

All-Time Record: 0-4

Streak: L4

After 10 of the last 12 games on the road (13 of the last 17, as well), the Sioux Falls Skyforce returns home for a two week, four-game homestand at the Sanford Pentagon.

The Force finished the stretch 9-3 and 2-1 on the six-day, three game New York road trip, which was highlighted by a 152-102 stomping of the Westchester Knicks last Friday.

Bryson Warren led the way with 40 points on 17-30 FGA (5-11 3PA), 10 rebounds and nine assists, while Christian Brown posted 30 points on 11-14 FGA. Both players posted career highs in the victory on a combined 63.6 percent shooting.

Sioux Falls posted 90 points in the paint on 71.4 percent shooting in the victory, which marks the most PIIP in the NBA G League since Capital City had 92 on 3/23/22 at Delaware. The team is 12-3 when having 56-plus points in the paint so far this season.

The Skyforce turns their attention to the Osceola Magic and former Skyforce/HEAT two-way guard Javonte Smart, which marks the third-straight season the teams will play.

Orlando two-way Mac McClung leads the team with 23 points per game, while Ethan Thompson adds 22 points per game, as well. Smart currently averages 14.3 points, respectfully.

The Magic comes into the two-game back-to-back on the tail end of seven-straight road games, which dates back to Dec. 29. They lost to the Wisconsin Herd on Jan. 12 in Oshkosh, as Smart netted 23 points and eight assists.

Sioux Falls continues play at home next weekend against Zyon Pullin and the Memphis Hustle, with tip-off slated for 7:00 PM CST on Friday and Saturday from Heritage Court.

JAYGUP'S RETURN

- HEAT two-way player Josh Christopher returns to the Skyforce for the first time since Dec. 22 at the Winter Showcase.

- Since being with Miami, Christopher has earned NBA G League Player of the Month honors for December, All-Winter Showcase First Team and is currently on a 14-game streak of 20+ points scored, which is a Skyforce franchise record.

- The Force is 12-3 in the last 15 games with Christopher on transfer from Miami.

WELCOME BACK MAN-MAN

- The franchise's all-time leading scorer (in a game) returns to the team for his first action back from a two-way stint with the Detroit Pistons.

- Man-Man has earned the 2023-24 NBA G League's Most Improved Player, All-NBA G League First Team, 2024 NBA Summer League champion and was a Rising Stars participant at All-Star weekend during his tenure with Sioux Falls and Miami.

- During his time with the Pistons, he scored a season-high 38 points on 11-19 FGA (4-9 3PA) against the Skyforce on 11/29 for the Motor City Cruise.

BRYSON'S CAREER NIGHT

- Despite only scoring 20+ points twice in his young career, Bryson Warren stepped up in Pullin's absence against the Knicks on Friday, as he doubled that, with a career night.

- He became the first Skyforce player since Josh Christopher (40 points) at the Memphis Hustle on Mar. 19, 2024, to score 40+ points (34th time and 27th player in Skyforce history to accomplish such feat).

- His 40-point performance is a season-high so far on the team and ranks as the fourth highest scoring game of the NBA GL season.

- Warren is the only player in the NBA GL this season to have 40+ points, 6+ rebounds and 7+ assists in a game.

ZP GETS THE CALL

- Zyon Pullin earned the Skyforce's second NBA Call-Up of the season and 107th total in franchise history last Friday via a two-way contract with the Memphis Grizzlies.

- In six games before his call up, he averaged 24.8 points on 53.5 percent shooting, 7.0 rebounds and 7.5 assists.

