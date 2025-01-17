Rip City Remix to Host MLK Day & Black History Celebration

January 17, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Rip City Remix News Release







Portland, Ore. - The Rip City Remix invite you to join our Martin Luther King Jr. and Black History Celebration as the Remix take on the Salt Lake City Stars on Monday, Jan. 20 at 3 p.m. PT. Together with our corporate and community partnerships, we will be raising money for a local nonprofit organization and showcasing local Black performers and artists during the event.

Throughout the afternoon, fans can watch along as local artist Booker Wallace Taylor III paints a live one-of-a-kind art piece inspired by standing on the upper concourse while overlooking the arena. Families can visit the Kids Zone where there will be facepainting, games and inflatables. The Trail Blazers Stunt Team will also be in attendance hyping up the crowd, along with DJ O.G. TOO spinning records.

The Martin Luther King Jr. and Black History Celebration will highlight our community partner of the game Black Parent Initiative. Today, BPI is the only culturally-specific, community-based, non-profit organization in Oregon focused solely on supporting Black/African American families with children in the State of Oregon. BPI's mission has been to educate and mobilize the parents and caregivers of African, African American and African American Multi-cultural children to ensure they achieve success. To learn more, visit at thebpi.org.

Fans looking to support their cause can add a $5 donation when purchasing tickets for the game or by entering the raffle for the chance to win an exclusive Remix Prize Collection. This collection includes the art piece created live during the game, a pair of customized earrings donated by artist Ty Givens and some limited-edition Remix Black History Celebration merchandise.

Tip off against the Salt Lake City Stars will be at 3:00 p.m. PT. The doors will open one hour prior to tip-off and parking is free in the main lot next to Chiles Center. Fans can purchase tickets at RipCityRemix.com.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from January 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.