Greensboro Swarm Local Game Broadcast Returns to WMYV My48
January 17, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Greensboro Swarm News Release
The Greensboro Swarm, the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, announced today the local broadcast schedule for the team's remaining NBA G League season. Four games during the season will air on cable channel 15 or HR antenna 48-1.
"We are excited to be working with WMYV My48 again to bring Swarm basketball into the homes of fans across the Triad," said Swarm Team President Steve Swetoha. "This broadcast platform presents an excellent opportunity to strengthen and expand our brand in the Triad."
Greensboro's WMYV My48 broadcast schedule is below.
2025 GREENSBORO SWARM BROADCAST SCHEDULE
DATE TIME (ET) OPPONENT
Saturday, January 18 7:00 p.m. Grand Rapids Gold (Denver Nuggets affiliate)
Saturday, February 1 7:00 p.m. Capital City Go-Go (Washington Wizards affiliate)
Saturday, February 22 7:00 p.m. Mexico City Capitanes
Sunday, March 16 4:00 p.m. Maine Celtics (Boston Celtics affiliate)
