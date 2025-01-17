Quenton Jackson's 29 Points Not Enough in Friday Night Defeat

January 17, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

INDIANAPOLIS, In. - The Indiana Mad Ants concluded their six-game homestand with a Friday evening matchup with the Wisconsin Herd. After winning four of the first five games of the six-game homestand, Wisconsin played spoiler and defeated the Mad Ants by a final score of 119-107. Quenton Jackson led all scorers with 29 points while Jahlil Okafor posted his eighth double-double of the year.

Quenton Jackson scored the first points of the night for the Mad Ants. Johnny Furphy recorded a steal and found Jackson in transition. The two-way guard finished with a reverse layup. Indiana suited up all three two-way players on Friday as well as Johnny Furphy on assignment from the Pacers.

Halfway through the first quarter, RayJ Dennis sank a close-range floater. With that make, the Mad Ants had an early 12-9 lead. Following a media timeout, Enrique Freeman faked out his defender and connected on a hook shot to give him six points on the night.

Trailing Wisconsin late in the quarter, Jackson cut into the deficit after knocking down a one-for-three free throw. Two possessions later, Okafor sank a close-range jumper off the feed from Jackson. Down to a minute left, Kyle Mangas made a three-pointer to tie the game at 24. Following a Herd turnover, Jackson made a layup to regain the lead for Indiana. Jackson connected again with time winding down to give the Mad Ants a 28-27 lead after one quarter. He led all scorers with 13 points.

Josiah-Jordan James scored the first points of the second quarter for the Mad Ants. The South Carolina native drove the lane, drew a foul and made the shot. He converted the free throw to complete the three-point play.

Down to 6:30 remaining in the half, Furphy sank a three-pointer to beat the shot clock. Halfway through the second quarter, the Mad Ants had a 42-37 lead over Wisconsin.

In the final minutes of the first half, Mangas drained a three-pointer in transition following a missed shot from the Herd. On the next possession, Dennis drew a foul and converted the one-for-two free throw attempt.

Next time down the floor, Mangas worked his way inside and knocked down a turnaround jumper. Dennis again drew a foul and knocked down the one-for-two free throw. A Herd turnover resulted in a fastbreak layup for Jackson. The two-way guard forced his way into the paint, made the layup, drew the foul, and finished off the three-point play. A late foul on Wisconsin allowed Dennis to make another one-for-two free throw. At the end of the first half, Indiana had a 63-45 lead. Jackson led all scorers with 18 points.

Jackson scored the first points of the second half for Indiana. A minute into the third quarter, Jackson made a long-range jumper to give him 20 points on the night. On the next possession, Dennis drew a shooting foul and converted the one-for-three free throw attempt.

Wisconsin went on a scoring run to cut the Mad Ants lead to single digits. Okafor added to the lead with a close-range jumper. James knocked down a three-ball on the next possession. With 4:25 to go in the third quarter, Indiana had an 80-71 lead.

In the final minutes of the quarter, Wisconsin fought back and trimmed the Mad Ants lead to just one. Heading into the fourth quarter, Indiana had an 85-84 lead. Jackson led all scorers with 22 points.

Jackson scored the first points of the fourth quarter. Trailing Wisconsin by 10, Jackson rocked the rim with a thunderous one-handed dunk. On the next possession, Mathias lined it up and knocked it down from long range. Indiana trailed by six with eight minutes to go in regulation.

Wisconsin pulled away from the Mad Ants in the fourth quarter. However, Indiana had a late run towards the end of the quarter with a dunk from Jackson and a tip-in from Furphy. Jackson continued his hot shooting with a three-pointer at the 24-second mark. Wisconsin outscored Indiana 74 - 44 in the second half. The Mad Ants ended the homestand with a 119-107 defeat.

Notes

Final Score: 119-107

With the loss, the Mad Ants fall to 7-4 in the regular season (14-13 overall)

Mad Ants led Wisconsin 63-45 at halftime

RayJ Dennis (2-Way): 14 pts, 2 reb, 6 ast

Quenton Jackson (2-Way): 29 pts, 8 reb, 3 ast

Enrique Freeman (2-Way): 17 pts, 8 reb, 3 ast

Johnny Furphy (Assignment): 11 pts, 14 reb, 4 ast

Jahlil Okafor: 10 pts, 11 reb, ast

Mad Ants leading scorer: Quenton Jackson (29)

Mad Ants leading rebounder: Johnny Furphy (14)

Mad Ants leader in assists: RayJ Dennis/Kyle Mangas (6)

The Indiana Mad Ants will hit the road next week for matchups with the Valley Suns on January 21st and the Birmingham Squadron on January 25th. The next home game for Indiana will be Tuesday, January 28th against the Motor City Cruise.

