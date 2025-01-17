Herd Exterminates Mad Ants

January 17, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

OSHKOSH, WI - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, beat the Indiana Mad Ants 119-107.

Terence Davis propelled the Herd with 21 points while James Akinjo followed with a double-double of 19 points and 14 assists.

The top scorers for the Indiana Mad Ants were Quenton Jackson with 29 points and Enrique Freeman with 17 points.

Terence Davis connected on the first basket of the game, but the Mad Ants quickly responded with consecutive baskets to go ahead 4-2. The teams tied the game three times until Wisconsin scored eight straight points to take a 21-14 point advantage with four minutes remaining. Indiana hit a 14-6 run to close out the quarter up 28-27.

The Mad Ants scored the first five points of the second quarter to increase their lead to six. The teams traded baskets until AJ Johnson ran away with consecutive buckets. Indiana answered with back-to-back baskets to take a double-digit edge at the two-minute mark. The Mad Ants continued to control the game outscoring the Herd by seven points to go ahead 63-45 at the break. Henry Ellenson guided the Herd with eight points in the first half.

Wisconsin opened the third quarter with a deadly 17-10 run powered by Terence Davis with three shots from beyond the arc. Indiana connected on a jump shot before the Herd secured seven unanswered points to bring the come within six. Indiana countered with two straight three-pointers to bring their lead to double-digits for a second time. Wisconsin outscored the Mad Ants by five over two minutes. James Akinjo sparked the Herd with back-to-back steals and scores to close out the third quarter. Indiana held on to lead 85-84.

The Herd carried the momentum into the fourth quarter, scoring eleven unanswered points to take their first lead since the first quarter. Indiana responded with three baskets to come within four points, but the Herd secured their own set of six consecutive points to push ahead by 10 points. Indiana knocked down one basket before the Herd continued their domination with four straight shots beyond the arc. Jack Gohlke and James Akinjo added two points each to solidify a 20-point lead with one minute remaining. Indiana scored eight points in the last minute, but the Herd held on to win the game 119-107.

The Wisconsin Herd will head to Birmingham to take on the Squadron on Sunday, Jan. 19 with tip-off set for 3:00 p.m. CST. Fans can watch the game on TV32 and the Roku Sports Channel.

