Spurs Beat Vipers, 133-110
January 17, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Austin Spurs News Release
Austin, TX - The Austin Spurs (5-4) defeated the Rio Grande Valley Vipers (3-5), 133-110, on Friday night at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Isaiah Miller led Austin with a season-high 22 points and 10 rebounds. Malachi Flynn added 22 points and 5 assists. Two-Way guard David Duke Jr. contributed 20 points and 7 rebounds for the Spurs. The Vipers led 29-23 after the first quarter. The Spurs responded with a 13-2 run midway through the second period, taking a 61-57 lead into halftime. Miller scored 17 first-half points for Austin while Teddy Allen had 13 for Rio Grande Valley. The Silver and Black maintained momentum in the second half, outscoring the Vipers 72-53 to secure the win.
Allen led Rio Grande Valley with 17 points, while Daishen Nix tallied 14 points and 3 assists. N'Faly Dante recorded a double-double with 10 points and 14 rebounds.
NEXT UP: The Spurs host the Vipers again on Monday, Jan. 20 at 2 p.m. CT at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. The game will air on FanDuel Sports Network - Southwest and the G League App.
