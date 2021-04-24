Villalta, Reign Blank Bakersfield

Matthew Villalta earns his first AHL shutout, stopping 34 shots faced. Villalta now has a (4-7-1-1) record and a 0.879 save percentage with 3.62 goals against average on the season so far.

Quinton Byfield (1-0=1) scored his 8th goal of the season off a faceoff in the second period, with an assist from Markus Phillips. Byfield now has 20 points in 29 games played this season.

Byfield's goal can be seen here: https://we.tl/t-uTpJF5DhXv

Arthur Kaliyev (1-0=1) scored his 9th goal of the season, on a breakaway pass from Adam Johnson. Kaliyev now has 20 points in 31 games played with the Reign.

Kaliyev's goal can be seen here: https://we.tl/t-3SSJll79gK

Byfield and Kaliyev continue to be tied at 20 for most Reign points on the 20-21 season.

Markus Phillips (0-1=1) picks up an assist from Byfield's goal, with a season total of 5 points.

Adam Johnson (0-1=1) adds his second assist on Kaliyev's goal in 5 games played with the Reign so far.

ONT Record: (10-17-4-0)

BAK Record: (19-11-0-1)

1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final

ONT 0 2 0 - 2

BAK 0 0 0 - 0

Shots PP

ONT 26 0/3

BAK 34 0/3

Three Stars:

1) ONT - Matthew Villalta

2) ONT - Quinton Byfield

3) ONT - Arthur Kaliyev

GWG: Quinton Byfield (8)

W: Matthew Villalta (4-7-1-1)

L: Stuart Skinner (16-7-1-2)

Next Game: Sunday, April 25th vs. San Jose Barracuda, 3:00 PM PDT at Toyota Sports Performance Center- El Segundo, CA

