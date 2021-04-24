Villalta, Reign Blank Bakersfield
April 24, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
Matthew Villalta earns his first AHL shutout, stopping 34 shots faced. Villalta now has a (4-7-1-1) record and a 0.879 save percentage with 3.62 goals against average on the season so far.
Quinton Byfield (1-0=1) scored his 8th goal of the season off a faceoff in the second period, with an assist from Markus Phillips. Byfield now has 20 points in 29 games played this season.
Byfield's goal can be seen here: https://we.tl/t-uTpJF5DhXv
Arthur Kaliyev (1-0=1) scored his 9th goal of the season, on a breakaway pass from Adam Johnson. Kaliyev now has 20 points in 31 games played with the Reign.
Kaliyev's goal can be seen here: https://we.tl/t-3SSJll79gK
Byfield and Kaliyev continue to be tied at 20 for most Reign points on the 20-21 season.
Markus Phillips (0-1=1) picks up an assist from Byfield's goal, with a season total of 5 points.
Adam Johnson (0-1=1) adds his second assist on Kaliyev's goal in 5 games played with the Reign so far.
ONT Record: (10-17-4-0)
BAK Record: (19-11-0-1)
1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final
ONT 0 2 0 - 2
BAK 0 0 0 - 0
Shots PP
ONT 26 0/3
BAK 34 0/3
Three Stars:
1) ONT - Matthew Villalta
2) ONT - Quinton Byfield
3) ONT - Arthur Kaliyev
GWG: Quinton Byfield (8)
W: Matthew Villalta (4-7-1-1)
L: Stuart Skinner (16-7-1-2)
Next Game: Sunday, April 25th vs. San Jose Barracuda, 3:00 PM PDT at Toyota Sports Performance Center- El Segundo, CA
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 24, 2021
- Power Play Leads Gulls over Henderson, 4-1 - San Diego Gulls
- Felix Sandström's Amazing 37-Save Effort Leads 3-2 Win - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Villalta, Reign Blank Bakersfield - Ontario Reign
- Amerks Comeback Falls Short in Syracuse - Rochester Americans
- Silver Knights Defeated 4-1 by San Diego Gulls - Henderson Silver Knights
- Crunch Edge Amerks, 5-3 - Syracuse Crunch
- Third Period Push Sends Rockford Past Iowa 5-3 - Iowa Wild
- Aarne Talvitie Scores First Pro Goal in 3-2 Loss - Binghamton Devils
- Monsters Claim Exciting 5-4 Overtime Win against Wolves - Cleveland Monsters
- Comrie Shuts out Stockton, Moose Win 3-0 - Manitoba Moose
- Wolves Earn Point in Wild Affair - Chicago Wolves
- Sparks Strong as Heat Fall to Moose - Stockton Heat
- Suddenly Hot Sound Tigers Rally for 4-3 Win over Hartford - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Fucale, Alexeyev Guide Hershey to Sixth Straight Win - Hershey Bears
- Third Period Rally Costs Pack against Bridgeport - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Condors Look to Extend Home Unbeaten Streak at 5 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Rocket, April 24th - Belleville Senators
- Heat Look to Even Series with Manitoba - Stockton Heat
- Sound Tigers Head to Hartford this Afternoon - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Game Preview: Penguins at Bears, 1 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- "El Lazo de Tucson" Earn Back-and-forth Win over Colorado - Tucson Roadrunners
- Colorado Falls Short in Tucson, 3-2 - Colorado Eagles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.