Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Rocket, April 24th

The Set-Up:

The Belleville Senators are back at the Canadian Tire Centre today in the last game in a three game set against Laval Rocket.

The Sens are 10-14-1-0 this season heading into this afternoon's game.

Roster Notes:

The Belleville Sens will have Kevin Mandolese in goal tonight, backed up by Filip Gustavsson.

Cedric Andree, Joe Carroll, Jonathan Davidsson, Curtis Douglas, Olivier LeBlanc, Zach Magwood, Merrick Rippon, and Mads Sogaard are out for Belleville.

Previous History:

The Belleville Senators have met Laval Rocket nine times so far this season. Today is the final game in the three game set this week, after the Sens 3-0 loss last night. The Sens currently sit in 4th place in the Canadian Division with 21 points, while Laval continues in first place with 44 points.

Who to Watch:

Egor Sokolov continues leading the Belleville Sens in points, with 16 (11 goals) in 25 games. Angus Crookshank continues to impress with 11 points in his first 10 professional games.

Where to Watch:

Today's game starts at 3pm and can be seen LIVE on Belleville Senators AHLTV brought to you by CAA, with the broadcast on TSN1200 and CJBQ800.

