Heat Look to Even Series with Manitoba

April 24, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release







Saturday, April 24, 2021

Matchup: Stockton Heat (10-15-1-0; 5th Canadian) at Manitoba Moose (12-11-2-0; 2nd Canadian)

Arena: Bell MTS Iceplex | Winnipeg, Manitoba

Time: 12:00 p.m. MT | 11:00 a.m. PT

Broadcast: Today's game will be available on AHLTV.com.

Follow Along: For live, in-game updates, follow the Heat on Twitter @AHLHeat.

TONIGHT

The Heat look to get back into the win column and even up the five-game set against Manitoba on Saturday following a 5-2 setback two days ago to start the series. The Moose built a 4-0 lead with goals all coming in the first 2:02 of the first, second or third periods before Glenn Gawdin and Matthew Phillips put the Heat on the board, a late push that could not get within striking distance.

IT'S ALWAYS SUNNY IN PHILLY-DELPHIA

With his goal in the third period, Matthew Phillips extended his current scoring stretch to four points and two goals in the past four games, and he overtook Adam Ruzicka for Stockton's team lead in scoring with 20 points on the year. Phillips has feasted on the Moose thus far in the season series with five goals and an assist through five games.

OMGAWDIN

Glenn Gawdin now has points in three of the last four after netting his second goal in three games. The third-year forward and 2019-20 AHL All-Star has climbed to the top five in scoring on the year for the Heat and has four points and two goals through five games against Manitoba this season.

ZAV-SCORE-ODNIY

Dmitry Zavgorodniy continues to find a way onto the score sheet, with his assist on Phillips' goal giving him a point in four of the last five games. After going scoreless through 20 appearances, the rookie winger has a goal and three assist in Stockton's last handful of outings.

INTO THE FIRE

Goalie Tyler Parsons and forward Walker Duehr each skated for the first time this season in Thursday's game. For Parsons, it was his first AHL game since April of 2019, and he made 20 saves in the contest. Duehr made his professional debut and was held off the score sheet.

AS CLOSE AS IT GETS

Through five games of the season series against Manitoba, Stockton leads three games to two in a series that's been as tight as the record suggests. Each team has earned six points in the standings - the Heat with three wins and the Moose with two wins and two overtime losses - and Manitoba leads in the series scoring 17 goals to 15.

American Hockey League Stories from April 24, 2021

