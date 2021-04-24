Game Preview: Penguins at Bears, 1 p.m.

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2020-21 season, presented by Penn State Health, this afternoon versus the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. The puck drops at 1 p.m. at GIANT Center. Hershey is unbeaten in the month of April, holds a five-game win streak entering today's game, and sits at the top of the North Division.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (7-10-3-2) at Hershey Bears (16-5-2-0)

April 24, 2021 | 1 PM | Game #24 | GIANT Center

Referees: Mike Dietrich (#15), Tim Mayer (#19)

Linesmen: Richard Jondo (#55), Tom George (#61)

LAST TIME OUT:

Hershey enters today's game with a five-game win streak, the longest stretch of success this season for the Chocolate and White. The Bears are coming off a 6-1 win on Wednesday at Lehigh Valley, blowing by the Phantoms thanks to a pair of goals from Connor McMichael, and a 3-for-7 contest on the power play. Pheonix Copley stopped 25 shots in net to earn his sixth straight win, while Shane Gersich and Philippe Maillet also added a goal and an assist. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's last game was a week ago as they fell at Syracuse, 4-1. Tim Schaller had the Baby Pens lone goal, and despite holding Syracuse to just 17 shots, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton dropped its third straight game.

SEASON SERIES SO FAR:

Hershey is a strong 5-1-0-0 versus Wilkes-Barre/Scranton so far this season, winning all three games at GIANT Center. Hershey's last contest with the Baby Pens came in Chocolatetown on Apr. 11, with Pheonix Copley stopping 21 shots to blank the visitors, 2-0. The Bears have won three straight games in the season series, and Hershey captain Matt Moulson leads the way with five points (3g, 2a) in the six head-to-head matchups. Both Hershey goalies Zach Fucale (2-0-0-0) and Pheonix Copley (3-0-0-0) are unbeaten versus the Penguins and hold an identical 1.00 goals-against average. The Bears penalty kill versus the Penguins this season is 92.9% (26-for-28).

LEASON LIGHTING IT UP:

Hershey forward Brett Leason added his first career shorthanded marker in Wednesday's game at Lehigh Valley, and the second-year pro also added his first goal this season versus a team other than Binghamton. Leason enters today's game on a five-game point streak (2g, 4a), which is tied for the longest point streak of any Bear this season. The 2019 draft pick of the Washington Capitals has 13 points (6g, 7a) in 23 games this season, one off of the 14 points he had in 50 games as a rookie in 2019-20.

SCHILLING SHOW:

Defender Cameron Schilling collected three assists in Wednesday's game at Lehigh Valley, moving his stat line to 14 points (3g, 11a), tied for the team-lead among defenders with Martin Fehervary. For Schilling, the three-assist game marked the first time in his 565-game AHL career that he notched both three helpers, and three points, in a single game. The veteran defender has points in four of his last five outings.

ELECTRIC POWER PLAY:

Hershey's power play has caught fire of last, and the Chocolate and White struck for a season-best three goals on the man-advantage on Wednesday at Lehigh Valley. The Bears have a power play goal in four straight games, and the Chocolate and White have tallied on the man-advantage in eight of the last nine contests. Hershey's power play has moved up to 18th in the league at 17.0%.

