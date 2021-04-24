Condors Look to Extend Home Unbeaten Streak at 5 p.m.

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors host the Ontario Reign at 5 p.m. on Dignity Health Home Ice at Mechanics Bank Arena. A limited number of tickets are on sale at AXS.com and can be purchased online only. For those attending, please review updated procedures and policies and know before you go! Doors open at 4 p.m.

The game will be broadcast with radio coverage on Fox Sports 970 AM, the iHeartRadio App, and streamed on AHLTV.com.

JERSEY RAFFLE - KULEVICH!

You can win a Jake Kulevich game-worn, signed jersey for just $10 tonight thanks to Houchin Community Blood Bank. Click the button below to get your raffle tickets with the winner announced during the third period. Anyone, anywhere can win.

PROMOTIONS

BIG BRAND TIRE FIRST GOAL CHALLENGE: Enter on the team's Facebook page starting at noon for your chance to win a complimentary oil change.

YOU WIN WHEN THE CONDORS WIN THANKS TO SAMCO: When the Condors win, screenshot the winning image on the team's Instagram story and bring to any Bakersfield SAMCO location for a complimentary 20 oz. icee or fountain soda within 24 hours.

TONIGHT

The Bakersfield Condors host the Ontario Reign for the final game of an eight-game season series. Bakersfield is 5-1-0-1 in the opening seven games and has won the last two. On home ice, the Condors are 2-0-1 on the season against the Reign.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Bakersfield extended a winning streak to four games on Thursday with a 4-1 victory in Las Vegas. The Condors became the first team to sweep Henderson on the season. Brad Malone scored in his 600th professional game. Bakersfield's power play connected twice and Stuart Skinner stopped 18 of 19 for his league-leading 16th win of the season.

Ontario has been off since a 1-0 shutout loss to the Condors last Friday. J-F Berube took the loss despite stopping 21 of 22 as the Reign outshot the Condors 30-22.

LOCKED IN

Bakersfield has allowed just 12 goals over its last seven games. Six of the 12 goals against came in one loss to Colorado. Over the last four games, the Condors have only allowed three goals with one shutout.

FIVE AT THE TOPÂ

The Condors have five players in the top 16 of the AHL scoring race. Cooper Marody and Tyler Benson are tied for second, Ryan McLeod is 5th, Adam Cracknell is t-11th, and Seth Griffith is t-16th.

GILDON LEADS THE ROOKIES

Rookie d-man Max Gildon leads all first-year Condors in scoring with 12 points (2g-10a). Among first-year blueliners in the AHL, the Florida Panthers third round selection is t-5th in scoring. His +16 is the best for any d-man in the AHL.

HOME ICE ADVANTAGE

The Condors are unbeaten in regulation in 13 straight at home (12-0-1). It's the longest streak in the AHL this season and the longest in the team's AHL history.

CONDORS NOTES

James Hamblin is on a three-game point streak (1g-3a)... Bakersfield is the only team in the AHL in the top 5 in goals for (4th, 3.53) and goals against (5th, 2.60)... The Condors +16 goal differential in the third period is only topped by San Diego's +17 in the AHL... Bakersfield is the least penalized team in the AHL at just over eight minutes a game.

REIGN NOTES

The Reign are tied for the league lead with six shorthanded goals... Arthur Kaliyev and Quinton Byfield are t-4th in the AHL's rookie scoring race... Boko Imama is tied for the league lead with five major penalties this season... Ontario is the only team to take points off the Condors in their last 13 home games with a shootout win on March 21.

