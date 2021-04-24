Monsters Claim Exciting 5-4 Overtime Win against Wolves

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Chicago Wolves 5-4 in overtime on Saturday evening at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the win, the Monsters are now 12-7-1-0 and are currently tied for second place in the AHL's Central Division standings.

The Monsters took the first period lead after Tyler Angle recorded a goal at 4:54 assisted by Dillon Simpson and Liam Foudy, but the Wolves knotted the score less than a minute later at 5:46 with a tally from Phil Tomasino. Carson Meyer notched a man-advantage marker at 16:06 off feeds from Adam Helewka and Jake Christiansen giving Cleveland the 2-1 lead after 20 minutes of play. Chicago's Zach Solow scored a goal at 11:41 of the second period to tie the game, but Tyler Sikura regained the 3-2 lead for the Monsters at 19:39 with helpers from Helewka and Will Lochead to close out the frame. Sikura notched his second goal of the night on the power play at 2:32 of the third period off feeds from Carson Meyer and Helewka, but Chicago relied on markers from Josh Healey at 9:01 and Cole Smith at 12:09 to tie the game at 4-4 forcing overtime. The Monsters had the final say in an exciting extra frame after Angle notched a tally with an assist from Foudy at 4:05 to secure the 5-4 win.

Cleveland's Daniil Tarasov made 32 saves for the victory while Chicago's Beck Warm stopped 32 shots in defeat.

Saturday's game marked the first-ever Monsters Spanish game broadcast with Cleveland Cavaliers Spanish-language play-by-play broadcaster Rafa "El Alcalde" Hernández Brito calling action between the Monsters and Wolves on Power 89.1 FM. The broadcast also featured color commentary from Octavio Sequera, a former Florida Panthers analyst, and Brito's partner on the Cleveland Browns Radio Network.

The Monsters host a rematch against the Chicago Wolves on Sunday, April 25, with a 4:00 p.m. puck drop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 2 1 1 1 - 5

CHI 1 1 2 0 - 4

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 37 2/3 2/2 4 min / 2 inf

CHI 36 0/2 1/3 6 min / 3 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Tarasov W 32 4 3-1-0

CHI Warm OT 32 5 5-2-1

Cleveland Record: 12-7-1-0, T-2nd Central Division

Chicago Record: 15-4-1-2, 1st Central Division

