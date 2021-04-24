Sparks Strong as Heat Fall to Moose

April 24, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - Netminder Garret Sparks made a Stockton Heat (10-16-1-0) season-best 43 saves on 46 shots faced and turned aside a penalty shot, but the offense was stifled en route to a 3-0 loss against the Manitoba Moose (13-11-2-0) Saturday at the Bell MTS Iceplex.

Sparks set the tone for the game with 16 saves on 17 shots in the opening frame, helping Stockton kill three penalties to remain within striking distance through 20 minutes.

The lead then grew in the second late in the period as the first 12 shots from the home team were turned away before Dominic Toninato's insurance marker with just 1:33 to go before the intermission.

Toninato then potted his second of the afternoon less than seven minutes into the final period, giving the Moose the decisive 3-0 cushion.

Manitoba netminder Eric Comrie made 13 saves in the shutout and rookie forward Cole Perfetti finished the game with three points, a goal and two assists.

NOTABLE

- Garret Sparks made 43 saves on a season-high 46 shots faced in the game.

- Sparks stopped Jeff Malott on a penalty shot in the third period, the first penalty shot in a Heat game this season.

- Stockton and Manitoba have now each won three games through six meetings on the year.

- Alex Gallant skated in his 199th AHL game.

- It was the second time this season that Stockton was held without a score.

SPECIAL TEAMS

STK PP - 0-2

STK PK - 4-4

THREE STARS

First - Eric Comrie (13 saves)

Second - Dominic Toninato (2 goals)

Third - Cole Perfetti (1 goal, 2 assists)

GOALIES

W - Eric Comrie (13 saves on 13 shots faced)

L - Garret Sparks (43 saves on 46 shots faced)

UP NEXT

The Heat and Moose have another noon MT, 11 a.m. PT puck drop on Monday at the Bell MTS Iceplex, the third game of five in the series.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 24, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.