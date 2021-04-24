Silver Knights Defeated 4-1 by San Diego Gulls
April 24, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
In the first of a five-game road trip, the Henderson Silver Knights were defeated by the San Diego Gulls, 4-1, Saturday night at FivePoint Arena.
HOW IT WENT DOWN
Almost halfway through the first frame, the Gulls struck first with a power play goal from Andrew Agozzino. San Diego added to their tally with another power play goal from Vinni Lettieri. Danny O'Regan got things going for the HSK in the second with a goal at 7:09. Benoit-Olivier Groulx notched the third goal of the night for the Gulls in the third period, along with an empty-netter to cement the 4-1 San Diego win.
LOOKING AHEAD
The Silver Knights will return to FivePoint Arena tomorrow night to take on the San Diego Gulls once again at 5 p.m. PT. Fans can watch the game on AHLTV and listen on 1230 The Game.
