Colorado Falls Short in Tucson, 3-2

April 24, 2021







TUCSON, AZ. - Colorado forwards Jean-Luc Foudy and Alex Newhook each netted a goal, but a two-goal second period would provide the game-winning goal for Tucson, as the Roadrunners defeated the Eagles, 3-2 on Friday. Hunter Miska suffered the loss in net, allowing three goals on 31 shots. Specialty teams proved to be a bright spot for Colorado, as the penalty kill went a perfect 4-for-4 while the power play ended the night 1-for-2.

The scoring would begin early in the contest when Tucson forward Nate Sucese cut through the left-wing circle before snapping a shot into the back of the net to give the Roadrunners a 1-0 edge just 3:31 into the first period.

Colorado would generate a quick answer, as Foudy blew past a pair of Tucson defenders at center ice and lifted a backhander past Roadrunners' goaltender Ivan Prosvetov to tie the game at 1-1 with 10:11 left to play in the opening 20 minutes. Tucson would go on to outshoot the Eagles, 11-10 in the period and the two teams would head to the first intermission with the game still tied at 1-1.

The Roadrunners would jump back on top in the opening minutes of the second period when forward Tyler Steenbergen buried a wrister from the high slot, putting Tucson back in the driver's seat, 2-1 at the 2:36 mark of the middle frame.

A power play later in the period would set up Newhook to light the lamp with a wrister from the left-wing circle, tying the game at 2-2 with 10:40 remaining in the second period.

Roadrunners forward Michael Carcone would give his team the lead once again when he snapped a shot from the top of the left-wing circle that would glance off the glove of Miska and into the net. The goal was Carcone's team-leading 12th of the season and gave the Roadrunners a 3-2 advantage at the 15:08 mark of the period.

Still trailing 3-2 to begin the final 20 minutes of regulation, Colorado would throw 10 shots on net in the period, but a late power play would come up empty and Tucson would hold on for the 3-2 victory. Prosvetov earned the win in net, stopping 33 of the 35 shots he faced in the contest.

Colorado will return to action when the Eagles take on the Tucson Roadrunners on Sunday, April 25th at 2:00pm MT at the Tucson Convention Center Arena. Fans can catch every game this season live on "The Home of the Colorado Eagles," 92.9 The Bear or on AHLTV.

