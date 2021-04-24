Third Period Push Sends Rockford Past Iowa 5-3

DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild (12-11-4-0; 28 pts.) fell on Saturday night 4-3 to the Rockford IceHogs (9-14-1-0; 19 pts.) in front of 3934 fans at Wells Fargo Arena. Forwards Matt Boldy and Gerry Mayhew both delivered two-assist performances in the loss.

Iowa struck first 2:10 into the hockey game. Forward Cody McLeod wrapped a puck around the back of the Rockford net hard to the left post. He jammed it under the pads of IceHogs' goaltender Ivan Nalimov (36 saves) for a 1-0 lead. Forwards Bryce Misley and Jarrett Burton collected the assists on the goal.

At the end of a snarly first period that featured 40 combined penalty minutes, Iowa led 1-0, and outshot the IceHogs 17-8.

Rockford struck back to tie the game at 4:29 of the second period. Forward D.J. Busdeker redirected a shot from the point past Wild goaltender Hunter Jones (24 saves), bringing the score to 1-1.

The IceHogs secured their first lead of the game with a goal from defenseman Dmitry Osipov at 15:51 of the second stanza. Osipov's point shot through traffic hit the right goal post and bounced off Jones' skate and into the net for a 2-1 lead.

Iowa responded with 32 seconds to play in the second period on a goal from forward Gabriel Dumont. Mayhew dug a puck loose from behind the Rockford net for Boldy in the right corner. He quickly swung the puck inside the right circle, where Dumont's initial shot was blocked, but his follow-up beat Nalimov under his glove and tied the game, 2-2.

The second period concluded with the game tied, 2-2, and Rockford outshot Iowa 10-8 during the second frame. Total shots through 40 minutes of play were 25-18, in favor of Iowa.

Busdeker netted his second of the game by tucking home a rebound chance at 3:39 of the third period, putting the IceHogs back on top, 3-2.

The IceHogs doubled their lead with a power play goal by forward Dylan McLaughlin at 6:30 of the third stanza, making it 4-2 Rockford.

Iowa registered a quick response off the ensuing faceoff at 7:02 of the third period. Mayhew's shot off the rush popped loose in front where Boldy shoveled the puck off Nalimov's pad. Forward Connor Dewar crashed the net and finished the rebound to cut the lead down to 4-3.

With the Wild net empty for an extra attacker, Rockford forward Garrett Mitchell sealed it with an empty-net goal, bringing the final score to 5-3.

Iowa outshot Rockford 14-11 in the third period, as well as in total shots, 39-29. The Wild finished the night 0-6 on the power play, while the IceHogs went 1-4 on the man-advantage.

The Wild head east to take on the Chicago Wolves on Friday, Apr. 30. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT at Triphahn Center Ice Arena in Hoffman Estates, Ill.

