Victor Brattstrom Sent to Toledo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Monday reassigned goaltender Victor Brattstrom to the Toledo Walleye (ECHL) from the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Brattstrom, 25, has appeared in two games with the Griffins this season and has accumulated a 1-0-0 record, a 4.32 goals against average and a 0.891 save percentage. The Goteborg, Sweden, native has seen action in 34 AHL contests throughout parts of two campaigns and has shown a 12-16-4 mark to go along with a 3.36 GAA and a 0.894 save percentage.

Brattstrom logged three games in the ECHL a year ago with the Walleye. During his time in Toledo, the 6-foot-5-inch goaltender went 2-1-0 with a 4.25 goals against average and a 0.829 save percentage. Brattstrom was selected with the 160th overall pick in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft by Detroit.

