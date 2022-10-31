Rockford's David Gust Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week
October 31, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that Rockford IceHogs forward David Gusthas been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Weekfor the period ending October 30, 2022.
Gust tallied two goals and five assists for seven points in two games to help the IceHogs to a pair of weekend victories.
On Friday evening, Gust scored twice and added three assists to set a career high with five points - the most by an IceHogs skater in more than seven years - as Rockford snapped a three-game losing skid by defeating Chicago, 5-3. Then on Saturday, Gust assisted on two of the IceHogs' four power-play goals in an 8-2 win over visiting Belleville.
Gust has totaled three goals and eight assists for 11 points - one off the AHL scoring lead - in six games this season for Rockford. A native of Orland Park, Ill., Gust joined the IceHogs as a free agent on July 22, 2022, after winning a Calder Cup championship with Chicago last season. The sixth-year pro has played 258 career games in the AHL with Rockford, Chicago, Charlotte and Bakersfield, tallying 63 goals and 76 assists for 139 points.
