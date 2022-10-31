Celebrate Veterans Day with the Penguins

October 31, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton will be paying tribute to the men and women who have served our country during our Veterans Day game against the Hartford Wolf Pack on Friday, November 11.

Join us and our friends from the Tobyhanna Army Depot as they are presented the organization's Warfighter of the Quarter award to two very deserving individuals.

There will also be a special historical display of military uniforms from the Women Veterans Museum located in Mt. Pocono.

Be sure to wear your red, white and blue to show your support throughout the night.

HOW ELSE CAN YOU HELP?

And we're also looking for YOU to help make the night special.

Do you have a military veteran in the family, or a friend who served? We want to feature them on the videoboard during the game, and across our social media accounts.

To nominate a veteran, simply fill out the information below and attach a photo (if possible). Be sure to include her or his military rank and which branch they served in.

Tickets for our Veterans Day game are available at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza box office, by calling 570-208-7367, or online.

Individual game tickets and season-ticket packages for the 2022-23 season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.

