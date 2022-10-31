Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Steven Fogarty from Iowa

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled forward Steven Fogarty from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL) under emergency conditions.

Fogarty, 29 (4/19/93), has recorded three points (1-2=3), four penalty minutes (PIM) and a plus-4 rating in six games with Iowa this season. He played in two games with the Boston Bruins and recorded 42 points (12-30=42) and 34 PIM in 62 games with the Providence Bruins in the AHL last season. He ranked second on Providence in scoring. The 6-foot-3, 203-pound native of Chambersburg, Penn., has tallied three points (1-2=3) in 29 career NHL games with the New York Rangers (2017-20), Buffalo Sabres (2020-21) and the Bruins (2021-22). Fogarty appeared in one Stanley Cup Playoff game with the Rangers in 2019-20. He has notched 185 points (70-115=185) and 171 PIM in 336 career AHL games with Harford (2015-20), Rochester (2020-21), Providence (2021-22) and Iowa (2022-23). Fogarty tallied 65 points (27-38=65) and 46 PIM in 150 games during four seasons of collegiate hockey at Notre Dame (2012-16). He was selected by the Rangers in the third round (72nd overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft.

The Wild signed Fogarty to a two-year, two-way contract on July 13, 2022. He will wear sweater No. 28 with Minnesota.

The Wild hosts the Montreal Canadiens tomorrow at 7 p.m. on Bally Sports North and KFAN 100.3 FM.

Iowa will play the Grand Rapids Griffins on Thursday, Nov. 3 at 10:30 a.m. at Wells Fargo Arena.

