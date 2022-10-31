Pittsburgh Recalls O'Connor

The Pittsburgh Penguins have recalled forward Drew O'Connor from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall.

Forward Drake Caggiula has been re-assigned to the WBS Penguins.

DREW O'CONNOR

O'Connor, 24, attended Pittsburgh's training camp and played in three preseason games. With WBS, O'Connor has recorded two goals, four assists and six points in eight AHL games during the 2022-23 season. His six points also tie for second best on the team.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound forward has played parts of two seasons with Pittsburgh, appearing in 32 career NHL games and accumulating six points (3G-3A). O'Connor also appeared in two playoff games with the Penguins during the 2021-22 season. In 61 career AHL games with WBS, O'Connor has recorded 21 goals, 36 assists and 57 points.

O'Connor originally signed with the Penguins as an undrafted free agent on March 10, 2020 and re-signed to a one-year contract extension on March 12, 2022.

Caggiula recorded one assist in for Wilkes Barre Scranton before being recalled by Pittsburgh on October 23..

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next home game is Saturday, Nov. 5, also against Hershey.

