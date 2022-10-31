Firebirds Respond with 5-3 Win over Wranglers

October 31, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







The Firebirds rebounded from Friday night's loss with a 5-3 victory over the Calgary Wranglers on Saturday afternoon at Kraken Community Iceplex.

The first goal of the game came more than halfway through the contest after Matthew Phillips opened the scoring to give Calgary a 1-0 lead. The Firebirds used a powerplay goal from Ville Petman (second of the season) to even the game at 13:27 of the second. Andrew Poturalski gave Coachella Valley the lead by batting the puck out of mid-air past Wranglers' netminder Oskar Dansk for his fourth of the season.

The Firebirds added two insurance markers in the third period as Jimmy Schuldt ripped a wrist shot into the back of the net for his second of the season at 6:28 and Carsen Twarynski increased the lead to 4-1 with his third goal in as many games. Calgary responded with two goals in :35 to make it a one-goal game late in the third period but Jesper Froden's empty-netter with 1:05 left sealed the 5-3 victory for Coachella Valley.

Netminder Callum Booth turned away 38 of 41 Calgary shots to secure his first win as a Firebird. Coachella Valley finished the game 1-for-4 on the powerplay and 5-for-5 on the penalty kill

With the win, the Firebirds are now 4-2-0-0.

THREE STARS:

3.) CV - Callum Booth (38 saves)

2.) CV - Andrew Poturalski (1G, 1A)

1.) CV - Max McCormick (3A)

Read the game's box score HERE.

NEXT GAME: Coachella Valley travels to Abbotsford to face the Canucks for a pair of games on Friday, November 4th and Saturday, November 5th. Puck drop for both games is scheduled for 6pm PT.

The Firebirds home opener will take place at Acrisure Arena, the newest world-class concert and sports venue designed specifically for the Coachella Valley, on Sunday, December 18, 2022, against the Tucson Roadrunners. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:00pm PT.

