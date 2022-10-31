Goaltender Remi Poirier Recalled to Texas Stars

October 31, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release









Texas Stars goaltender Remi Poirier

(Texas Stars, Credit: Andy Nietupski) Texas Stars goaltender Remi Poirier(Texas Stars, Credit: Andy Nietupski)

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today that goaltender Remi Poirier has been recalled from loan to the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads and reassigned to Texas.

Poirier, 21, made his professional debut with the Steelheads on Oct. 22, a 6-4 win at the Iowa Heartlanders, stopping 19 of 23 shots. The rookie goaltender turned pro this year after play four seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) for the Gatineau Olympiques. Poirier finished his junior career with a 62-46-13 record in 125 appearances, with a 3.06 goals-against average and .902 save percentage.

The 6-foot-2, 201-pound native of Farnham, Quebec was originally selected by Dallas in the sixth round (185th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 31, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.