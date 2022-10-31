Goaltender Mitchell Weeks Recalled from Indy

Rockford, IL - The Rockford IceHogs today announced that they have recalled goaltender Mitchell Weeks from the Indy Fuel of the ECHL.

Weeks has appeared in four games for the Fuel this season, compiling a 3-1 record with .907 save percentage and a 3.02 goals against average during his first pro campaign.

Rockford's next home game will be Wednesday, Nov. 2 against the Milwaukee Admirals at 10:30 a.m. before concluding their season-long seven-game homestand with contests against the Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. and the Iowa Wild on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 4 p.m.

