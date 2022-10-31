Dallas Stars Sign Goaltender Matt Murray
October 31, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed goaltender Matt Murray to a one-year entry-level contract which runs through the 2022-23 season.
Murray, 24, has appeared in five games this season for the Texas Stars, the Stars' development affiliate in the American Hockey League, posting a 2-2-0 record, including one shutout. In his first professional season, he ranks fourth among rookie goaltenders and shares 10th in the league with a 2.00 goals-against average and ranks fourth among rookies and 16th in the league with a .926 save percentage. Murray finished the 2021-22 season on an amateur tryout with Texas, earning a 5-1-0 record, a 1.68 goals-against average and a .947 save percentage.
Prior to joining Texas, Murray played five seasons with University of Massachusetts (NCAA) where he helped UMass to their first NCAA championship in 2021. He finished his amateur career with a 83-43-4 record, a 2.21 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage in 143 games.
The 6-foot-1, 195-pound native of St. Albert, Alberta signed a two-year AHL contract with the Texas Stars on July 18.
