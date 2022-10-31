Tickets Deals Ahead of this Weekend

Join us this Friday in celebration of Loyalist College and the many accomplishments of their past, present, and future students as we host Ice Breaker Night presented by Loyalist College.

Gates open at 5:30 pm for pre-game festivities, including the Loyalist Showcase on The Ledge, highlighting leading-edge academic programs and student life activities Loyalist has to offer, along with the chance to win a prize pack from the Belleville Sens and Loyalist College. Students, faculty, and alumni will also receive special priced tickets for this game which will be distributed by Loyalist College. FULL DETAILS here.

Be sure to get tickets for this weekend's games against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms and Toronto Marlies! Get in on the action and purchase your tickets via Ticketmaster or at CAA Arena box office.

Box Office Hours:

Tuesday, November 1 - Online Only

Wednesday, November 2, 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Thursday, November 3, 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Friday, November 4, 12:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 5, 12:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

