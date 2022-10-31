Tickets Deals Ahead of this Weekend
October 31, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
Join us this Friday in celebration of Loyalist College and the many accomplishments of their past, present, and future students as we host Ice Breaker Night presented by Loyalist College.
Gates open at 5:30 pm for pre-game festivities, including the Loyalist Showcase on The Ledge, highlighting leading-edge academic programs and student life activities Loyalist has to offer, along with the chance to win a prize pack from the Belleville Sens and Loyalist College. Students, faculty, and alumni will also receive special priced tickets for this game which will be distributed by Loyalist College. FULL DETAILS here.
Be sure to get tickets for this weekend's games against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms and Toronto Marlies! Get in on the action and purchase your tickets via Ticketmaster or at CAA Arena box office.
Box Office Hours:
Tuesday, November 1 - Online Only
Wednesday, November 2, 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Thursday, November 3, 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Friday, November 4, 12:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, November 5, 12:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 31, 2022
- Tickets Deals Ahead of this Weekend - Belleville Senators
- IceHogs Weekly: IceHogs Continue Season-Long Homestand While Gearing up for School Day Game and Top Gun Night - Rockford IceHogs
- Goaltender Remi Poirier Recalled to Texas Stars - Texas Stars
- Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Steven Fogarty from Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Dallas Stars Sign Goaltender Matt Murray - Texas Stars
- Goaltender Mitchell Weeks Recalled from Indy - Rockford IceHogs
- Firebirds Respond with 5-3 Win over Wranglers - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Pittsburgh Recalls O'Connor - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- David Gust Named AHL Player of the Week - Rockford IceHogs
- Rockford's David Gust Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Victor Brattstrom Sent to Toledo - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Celebrate Veterans Day with the Penguins - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Belleville Senators Stories
- Tickets Deals Ahead of this Weekend
- Belleville Sens Lose in Rockford
- Belleville Sens Fall to Milwaukee Admirals
- Belleville Sens Announce Details for Loyalist College Ice Breaker Night Next Friday
- Belleville Sens Add Jarid Lukosevicius on Professional Tryout Offer