IceHogs Weekly: IceHogs Continue Season-Long Homestand While Gearing up for School Day Game and Top Gun Night

The Week That Was...

2-0-0

Gusty Offense

Rockford forward David Gust notched 2g-5a in Week 3, totaling seven points in two games to garner the AHL's Player of the Week award. Gust registered a team season high five points (2g-3a), figuring in on all of Rockford's five tallies in a 5-3 win over the Chicago Wolves on Friday.

8 Was Enough

An offensive outburst on Saturday saw the IceHogs light a season high eight lamps in an 8-2 romp over the Belleville Senators. Rockford scored all eight of their goals by the midway point of the contest and notched three goals in a :37 span in the second period. Overall, eight different players tallied a multi-point night led by Dylan Sikura (2g), Lukas Reichel (2g-1a) and Brett Seney (3a).

Power Play Surge:

Entering play on Saturday, the IceHogs were just 1-19 (5.3%) on the power play through five games. Boasted by a season high 12 power-play opportunities on Saturday, the IceHogs notched four power play goals again Belleville to improve the clubs overall power play percentage to 16.1%.

This Week...

Home, Sweet Home

The IceHogs continue their season-long, seven-game homestand with a mid-week game against the Milwaukee Admirals on Wednesday, November 1 and weekend contestswith the Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday, November 5 and the Iowa Wild on Sunday, November 6.

After this run, the most consecutive home games the IceHogs will have the rest of the season is three (Dec. 7-10, Jan. 18-21, Jan. 31-Feb. 4, Mar. 15-18). The longest road trip the IceHogs partake in this season is five games (Mar. 1-11).

Ring the Bell! School's in Session on Wednesday, Nov. 2 vs. Admirals

Join the Rockford IceHogs on the School Day Game Wednesday, Nov. 2 against the Milwaukee Admirals at 10:30 a.m. Hang out with the IceHogs and watch the Admirals get schooled! Buy School Day Tickets Here!

Top Gun & Salute To Aerospace Saturday, 11/5

The highway to the danger zone runs through the BMO Center this Saturday, November 5 at 7 p.m. for Top Gun and Salute to Aerospace Night with the Rockford IceHogs, presented by Collins Aerospace! Add $10 to your ticket to get an exclusive Top Gun IceHogs t-shirt. Use code ICEMAN to unlock the offer. Feel the need for speed and get tickets now!

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Listen from your favorite device, at home, or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app and watch LIVE on AHLTV and selected games on 23.3 Circle TV! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.

IceHogs vs. Milwaukee Admirals

School Day Game

Wednesday, Nov. 2

10:30 a.m. CT

BMO Harris Bank Center

Watch/Listen Live: 23.3 Circle TV, AHL TV, IceHogs.com, IceHogs app, 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, Rockford Greatest Hits 100,.5 and Rock River Current

IceHogs vs. Grand Rapids Griffins

Top Gun & Salute to Aerospace

Saturday, Nov. 5

7:00 p.m. CT

BMO Harris Bank Center

Watch/Listen Live: 23.3 Circle TV, AHL TV, IceHogs.com, IceHogs app, 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5, and Rock River Current

IceHogs vs. Iowa Wild

Meijer Family Sunday

Sunday, Nov. 6

4:00 p.m. CT

BMO Harris Bank Center

Watch/Listen Live: 23.3 Circle TV, AHL TV, IceHogs.com, IceHogs app, 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5, and Rock River Current

