ValleyCats Take Care of Business Against Boulders After Rain Delay

POMONA, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats (38-32) waited out a two-hour, 25-minute rain delay to defeat the New York Boulders (38-31) 5-1 on Friday at Clover Stadium.

Tri-City and New York traded zeroes until the fifth inning. Connor Wilford opened the game for the ValleyCats, and received a no-decision. He pitched three frames, yielding one hit, walking one, and striking out one. In the fifth, Chris Burgess faced off against Blaine Traxel, and belted his eighth homer of the year. Afterward, Ryan Cash and Javeyan Williams hit back-to-back singles. Dylan Broderick drove in Cash with a single to give the 'Cats a 2-0 lead.

Burgess singled in the sixth. Elvis Peralta launched a two-run jack for his fourth long ball of the season to provide Tri-City with a 4-0 advantage.

Steve Barmakian doubled off Wes Albert in the bottom of the sixth. Austin Dennis flew out, and Barmakian went to third. Nick Gotta lifted a sac fly to cut the deficit to 4-1.

Cash doubled against Ryan Delorbe in the ninth, and came around on a single from Williams to put the ValleyCats on top, 5-1. Zeke Wood entered in the bottom of the frame, and tossed a scoreless inning to seal the victory.

Albert (1-2) earned his first win for the 'Cats. He hurled five frames, allowing one run on three hits, and striking out seven.

Traxel (6-4) received the loss. He threw seven innings, giving up four runs on nine hits, walking one, and striking out three.

Up next, Tri-City takes on the Boulders on Saturday, Aug. 3 rd. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 PM.

W: Wes Albert (1-2)

L: Blaine Traxel (6-4)

Time of Game: 2:18

Total Attendance: 2,941

