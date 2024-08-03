Boomers Clipped by Gateway

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers put runners on base in every inning including the leadoff man in five frames but suffered a 6-1 loss to the Gateway Grizzlies on Saturday night at Wintrust Field.

Gateway opened the scoring in the first inning, stringing together three consecutive hits to open a 1-0 lead. The visitors added to the advantage with a run in the third and three in the fourth. The lone run for the Boomers came in the bottom of the fourth when Alec Craig, activated from the injured list before the game after missing eight contests, drove home Anthony Calarco. Gateway added an unearned run in the sixth to account for the final, amassing 12 hits.

Schaumburg finished with seven hits and drew eight walks but left 12 on base. Allante Hall totaled two and also walked. Eight of the nine members of the lineup reached base. Christian Fedko singled and walked twice. Cole Cook took the loss on the mound, working six innings. Cook totaled three strikeouts to reach 100 on the year, becoming just the sixth pitcher in team history to record 100 in a season. Hambleton Oliver finished out the game with three scoreless innings, retiring nine of the 10 batters he faced.

The Boomers (35-34) will conclude the weekend series with Gateway on Sunday afternoon at 1:00pm. With the addition of a home date on August 12, there are just 13 home dates left on the 2024 schedule and tickets for all remaining contests this season are now on sale! Make plans to be part of the fun this summer before it's too late! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.

